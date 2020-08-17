Hyderabad: A patient at a hospital in Hyderabad received a lung from a brain dead donor in Pune, as different authorities came together to ensure the organ’s transportation within one hour.

A Green corridor was arranged by different departments in both cities for faster transport of the organ Sunday. A patient suffering from terminal lung disease and undergoing treatment at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute here, was the recipient of the organ. He had registered his name under the Jeevandan scheme of the Telangana government.

The family of a young person, who was declared brain dead at a private hospital on Sunday, came forward to donate the organ while Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC) Pune ensured that the organ reached Hyderabad in time for the transplant.

Dr Swarnalatha, who is In-charge of Jeevandan, Telangana guided and supported the cause, while Arthi Gokhle, Central Coordinator ZTCC Pune ensured that it happened without any obstacles.

The lung was brought by a chartered flight from Pune to Hyderabad. Traffic police of both the cities arranged the green corridor and the Airports Authority of India also came forward to help this noble cause.

Finally, KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad received the lung by the evening without any delay from the city which is 560 km away, within one hour and transplanted the same to the needy patient.

At a time when even smaller health issues are a big deal in COVID-19 pandemic times, the authorities showed that even tough things like lung transplantation can happen if there is a strong will.

Before the transportation and transplant, the authorities took all precautions. Doctors at KIMS said the transplant was done after the donor tested negative for coronavirus.

IANS