Cricket is one of the most celebrated sports in India and the cricketers are no less popular than movie stars. While cricket is followed like a religion in the country, cricketers always make it a point to ensure they keep their fans happy by playing well for the country and also by living life king size.

Living life with opulence and luxury is a reward for their dedication and passion towards the game. Their luxurious lifestyle is evident by the cars they drive. Have a look at the some of the rides owned by our cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar

Popularly known as the God of Cricket, Sachin is one of the most admired and famous sports celebrities today. Tendulkar’s love of fast cars is well known. Apart from a Ferrari, he also owns a BMW M5 and a BMW X5 among others.

Yuvraj Singh

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is one of the most flamboyant Indian cricketers and lives a lavish lifestyle. He owns some of the most luxurious and expensive cars including a Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640-4 – which the cricketer can often be seen driving. Apart from the Big Bull, he owns a Porsche 911 priced at about Rs 2 crore, a BMW M5 Priced at about Rs 1.5 crore and also an Audi A5.

Virendra Sehwag

The Nawab of Nazafgarh, who is also the first Indian to score a triple-century in Tests, owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur which is considered among the most luxurious cars in the world. Besides, Sehwag also has a top-end BMW 730Ld which was gifted to him by the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli

He is regarded as one of the best players of the game ever. Like many others, Virat too fancies powerful and luxurious cars. Audi is his favourite car brand and some of his prized possessions are Audi S6, the Audi Q7 with a 4.2-litre diesel engine, an Audi R8 V10 LMX, and an Audi A8 L W12. Apart from these cars, he also owns BMW X6 and a Toyota Fortuner 4×4.

MS Dhoni

Popularly known as Captain Cool, cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a passion for cars and motorcycles. He is the proud owner of a butch looking high-performance Hummer H2 SUV, an Audi Q7, a Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, a customized Mahindra Scorpio, and a handful of other high-performance superbikes.

PNN