Bhopal: India lost its first frontline warrior against the deadly coronavirus when a 62-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for the disease, died in Thursday night in Indore. With the death of the doctor, coronavirus has so far claimed 23 victims in Madhya Pradesh.

Four days ago, Dr Shatrughan Panjwani, a general physician, was infected with the deadly coronavirus, a government hospital report said. Soon after, he released a video denying the report. Indore’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia, said that the victim had come in contact with a coronavirus patient during treatment. “We are trying to trace the source of infection,” said Jadia. “Dr Shatrughan Panjwani died at a private hospital,” he added.

As per the latest figures provided by the Madhya Pradesh Health Department, so far 213 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore. The city has now emerged as the coronavirus hotspot in Madhya Pradesh. The total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh as Friday stood at 411.

India has been under a lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has affected over 5,000 people in the country. The total number of deaths in India now stands at 169. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting held a couple of days back has hinted that the lockdown will be extended as India fights to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Maharashtra and Kerala have been hardest hit stated by the virus in India.

Agencies