Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has accepted the resignation of Kamal Nath as Chief Minister; however, he has asked Nath to continue to work as acting Chief Minister till an alternative arrangement emerges.

According to information from Raj Bhavan, “Chief Minister Kamal Nath submitted his resignation letter to Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday at Raj Bhavan. The Governor has accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as acting Chief Minister till a new Chief Minister is sworn in.”

In his resignation, Nath said, “In my 40 years of political career, I have always abided by the democratic values. Whatever happened in Madhya Pradesh over the last two weeks is against the democracy. A new chapter of democratic devaluation has been drafted.”

“I resign as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. I wish all the best to the next Chief Minister. I will continue to extend my support to the development of Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

Prior to submitting his resignation, Nath held a press conference and listed the achievements of his 15-month-old government. He said the BJP has been trying to topple the government since the beginning.

IANS