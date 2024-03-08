Bhubaneswar: Thousands of devotees rejoiced as the holy Mahadipa was lifted atop the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar around 10pm Friday, accompanied by chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

In contrast to the previous year, the rituals this year were conducted almost on time. Following the Bedha Parikrama rituals, during which servitors circle around the temple, the holy lamp was ignited. Subsequently, servitors carrying the lit lamp ascended the majestic temple and placed the Mahadipa on top at approximately 10:15 pm. This marked the moment when devotees concluded their day-long fast.

Last year, the highly anticipated Mahadipa lifting ritual faced a three-hour delay, with the lamp being placed atop the temple at 1:08 am. This year, the timely execution of the ritual brought much satisfaction to the devotees.

The festival was observed with great religious fervor not only at Lingaraj temple but also at all Shiva shrines across the state. Devotees thronged famous Shiva shrines including Lokanath temple in Puri, Akhandalamani temple at Aradi, Chandrashekhar temple at Kapilash in Dhenkanal, Ladu Baba temple in Nayagarh to worship Lord Shiva.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by temple authorities to ensure a smooth darshan of devotees at the shrines. The temples were adorned with beautiful decorations and illuminated for the occasion. Some temples also organised bhajan programs, enhancing the overall spiritual experience for the devotees.

PNN