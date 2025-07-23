Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Wednesday that the ongoing dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh over the distribution of Mahanadi water could be amicably resolved through negotiations between both states with the Centre’s support, an official statement said.

Majhi, in a high-level meeting held at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan, emphasised the resolution of the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

“The chief minister said that since the efforts being made to resolve the problem in the Central Water Commission are progressing slowly, it can be amicably resolved through negotiations between both states with the support of the central government,” Majhi was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the CMO.

Stating that the Central Water Commission can provide technical support in the negotiations, Majhi said this will resolve the long-standing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh and enhance the relations between the two states.

On the sidelines of the All India State Water Resources Ministers’ Conference held in Rajasthan in February and on the occasion of the World Water Day held in Bhubaneswar in March, the Mahanadi water dispute was discussed between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bishnu Deo Sai and his Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi.

Both the chief ministers emphasised resolving the issue, it said.

Wednesday’s meeting reported that discussions are underway between officials of the two states.

Apart from Majhi, the meeting was attended by Advocate General Patrambar Acharya, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department Anu Garg, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Saswata Mishra, and senior officers and engineers of the Water Resources Department.

The Mahanadi dispute was presently under the consideration of a tribunal. The Odisha government has alleged that Chhattisgarh has blocked the free flow of water in the Mahanadi River by constructing several barrages on the upstream.

PTI