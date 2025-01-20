Kartik Sahu, OP

Cuttack: The Mahanadi Riverfront project, envisioned in line with Sabarmati Riverfront project, is set to become a reality as the detailed project report (DPR) has been approved by the state government.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced the project during the inauguration of Cuttack Bali Jatra last year, stating that riverfronts would be developed in both Sambalpur and Cuttack.

According to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Anam Charan Patra, the high-level committee of the state government has approved the DPR for Mahanadi Riverfront. The project will utilise 586 acre land from the 620-acre area adjacent to Bali Jatra ground, leaving 34 acres reserved for the annual fair.

In adherence to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, afforestation will be carried out under the project, particularly in Hadiapatha area, with massive plantation drives to promote greenery.

The development will follow National Disaster Management guidelines, ensuring minimal use of concrete. The selected agency responsible for the project has already presented the riverfront’s design to the state government, marking significant progress toward its realization.

The Cuttack district administration has initiated the process of earmarking the 34 acres for Bali Jatra while paving the way for work on the remaining land. A meeting held at the Collector’s office Saturday, involving officials from CMC, Forest department, and Water Resources department, discussed the project in details and reviewed implementation strategies.

Further, a state-level meeting to discuss the project has been scheduled for January 21, underlining the government’s commitment to expediting the initiative. The state government has earmarked Rs200 crore for the project, with Rs50 crore already allocated for the first phase in Sambalpur and Cuttack. The remaining Rs150 crore will be provided in subsequent phases. The Commissioner has assured that the project will be executed promptly, with the selected agency starting construction soon after final approval.

During the inauguration of the Cuttack Bali Jatra last year, the Chief Minister had highlighted the significance of developing the riverfront on Mahanadi, akin to Sabarmati model. He had expressed confidence in the project’s potential to transform the region, fostering economic, cultural, and environmental growth.

With the government’s focused efforts, the Mahanadi Riverfront is set to emerge as a major attraction, creating a blend of natural beauty and urban development in Odisha.