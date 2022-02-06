Bhubaneswar: The Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal Saturday deferred the hearing in pleas filed by Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the sharing of Mahanadi river water to February 12.

A three-judge bench of the tribunal headed by Supreme Court judge Justice AM Khanwilkar and comprising Justices Rabi Ranjan and Indermeet Kaur deferred the hearing to February 12 on the request Chhattisgarh as several members of the legal team of Chhattisgarh have been affected with the Covid-19.

Earlier, the tribunal had directed both Odisha and Chhattisgarh to submit list of witnesses in connection with Mahanadi river water dispute.

It is to be mentioned here that Odisha and Chhattisgarh have filed petitions in the Mahanadi water dispute tribunal in respect to sharing of Mahanadi river water.

Odisha in its petition claimed that the state of Chhattisgarh has constructed several barrages on the river obstructing the water flow to Odisha.

Odisha has sought stay on the construction and operation of barrages being built on the Mahanadi river and also for maintaining specific flow of water during the non-monsoon months, November to May.

PNN