Bhubaneswar: The Mahanadi River Water Disputes Tribunal Saturday fixed October 3 as the next date of hearing of water sharing dispute between Odisha and Chhatisgarh.

A three-judge bench has identified 46 issues to be taken up during the next hearing.

The division bench of the tribunal was headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar. The bench also ordered both the states – Odisha and Chhattisgarh to submit reports to the assessor within two weeks.

The tribunal directed the assessor to form common formats in the vein of Krishna and Kaveri river water disputes. The bench ordered technical teams of the two states to hold discussions during the next hearing.

Notably, the Government of Odisha had requested the Union Government to constitute a Tribunal under Section 4(1) of the ISRWD Act, 1956 for resolution of Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

PNN