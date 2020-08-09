New Delhi: Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal Saturday issued a notice to the Union government in an application filed by Odisha seeking information related to various projects being carried by Chhattisgarh on Mahanadi basin.

A three-judge bench of the tribunal headed by Chairperson AM Khanwilkarand comprising Justices Indermeet Kaur and Ravi Ranjan asked the state of Odisha to submit common format which was devised by the Krishna and Cauvery water dispute tribunals to summarise all the data related to Mahanadi water dispute.

The bench also asked the Central Water Commission, IMD and Central Ground Water Board to provide the documents sought by state of Odisha with respect to Mahanadi water dispute. The tribunal posted the matter for hearing August 29.

Significantly, senior advocate Mohan Katarki, appearing for Odisha, submitted in the tribunal that a common format was already devised by Krishna and Cauvery river water dispute tribunals and that can be used to summarise the information related to Mahanadi water. Data related to need and use of Mahanadi basin water by Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other states would be kept in common format and the tribunal while adjudicating the matter will assess the information available in the common format.

The counsel for Chhattisgarh had earlier argued that a common format should be prepared by the Central Water Commission.

It is to be mentioned here that Odisha and Chhattisgarh have filed petitions in the Mahanadi water dispute tribunal with respect to sharing of Mahanadi river water. Odisha in its petition claimed that the state of Chhattisgarh has constructed several barrages on the river obstructing the water flow to Odisha. Odisha has sought stay on the construction and operation of six barrages being built on the Mahanadi river and also for maintaining specific flow of water during the non-monsoon months, November to May.

The tribunal had July 11 framed 36 issues for argument. Out of 36 issues, 23 issues were submitted by the state of Odisha while 13 were submitted by Chhattisgarh. All the parties have completed admission and denial in respect of the issues framed by the tribunal.

