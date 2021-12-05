Nischintakoili/Salipur: A local court at Salipur in Cuttack district issued a show-cause notice to the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Mahanga police station while rejecting the time petition submitted by the police station in the sensational Mahanga double murder case, Saturday.

The court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) asked the IIC, Nihar Mohanty, to explain by 10.30 am of December 10 as to why coercive and punitive action will not be taken against him as per CrPC for failing to appear in person before the court and repeatedly buying time for filing the reinvestigation report and the call detail records (CDR) of the prime accused and deceased Prafulla Biswal and two associates of Minister Pratap Jena.

Umakant Biswal alias Bapi, PA of Jena and Sarat Chandra Nayak, chairperson of Mahanga block, are the two associates of the minister.

In its nine-page order, the court rejected a time petition filed by the police officer and issued the show-cause notice under Section 171 of Indian Evidence Act and 311 of CrPC.

The court expected the IIC to furnish the reinvestigation report and up-to-date CDR by December 10 apart from submitting a reply to the show-cause notice failing which the court warned of taking stringent action against him.

The IIC instead of appearing in person Saturday made a submission through the government pleader seeking an additional three weeks. He also submitted in writing that he would file the CDR in court when he will be granted permission by his higher authorities.

The court expressed displeasure over the submission and issued the above order.

BJP leader of Nrutang panchayat and former block chairperson Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingha Baral were brutally murdered January 2 this year.

The JMFC court had ordered a fresh probe into the brutal double murder after Ramakanta Baral, the son of the slain BJP leader filed a petition in the court challenging dropping of the name of Minister Pratap Jena from the chargesheet whose name had figured as accused no-13 The Salipur JMFC court November 20 had directed the police to submit the probe status report and CDR of deceased Prafulla Biswal, the prime accused in the case and two associates of Minister Pratap Jena – Sarat and Umakant by November 25.

The court had given four days time to Mahanga police till November 29 after it failed to file the reinvestigation report. The Mahanga police, however, sought one more month to file reports, November 29.

