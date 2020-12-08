Puri: A servitor of Puri Srimandir Tuesday lodged an FIR at Singhadwara police station alleging that Mahaprasad is being sold online on social media platform Pinterest without taking permission from Srimandir temple administration.

“An online seller is selling Mahaprasad on social media by sharing images on Pinterest without any permission from the temple administration. I have lodged an FIR in this regard and have drawn the attention of the temple administration. The person or organisation involved in the sale should be punished,” said Sambhunath Khuntia, the servitor.

Earlier, Khuntia had lodged an FIR at Singhadwara police station alleging that e-commerce giant Amazon is selling Nirmalya on its website without taking permission from Srimandir temple administration.

Supporting Khuntia, members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration also said that Amazon India is illegally selling Nirmalya Prasad in its e-commerce site without taking permission from the temple administration.

Notably, the prasad is being sold on the website at Rs 59 per packet containing 25 grams of Nirmalya with a delivery charge of Rs 50.

PNN