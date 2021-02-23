Mumbai: After slipping below 5,000 for a day, new COVID-19 cases again crossed Tuesday the 6,000-mark in Maharashtra. A majority of the cases were reported from Akola division. Meanwhile 51 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state’s health department said. Maharashtra reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,210 Monday, taking the tally to 21,12,312, the health department said. Maharashtra has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10. It reported 6,112 infections February 19, followed by 6,281 February 20 and 6,971 February 21.

The Akola division in Vidarbha reported the highest number of cases in at 1,392, leaving behind the Mumbai division, which usually leads the daily infection tally, at 1,250.

The Akola division consists of Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim and Akola districts. It has emerged as the new COVID-19 epicentre in Maharashtra.

Mumbai city reported 643 new cases, taking the cumulative COVID-19 tally to 3,20,532. Eight more deaths pushed the city’s toll to 11,454, the said an official.

With 1,250 new cases, the Mumbai divisions tally increased to 7,16,299, while 11 fresh deaths took the toll to 19,768. The Pune division also reported higher number of cases than the Mumbai division.

With 1,288 cases, the Pune divisions tally reached 5,17,760, while the fatality count stood at 11,716.

“Pune city alone reported 679 cases, highest by a municipal corporation in Maharashtra. With this, the city’s cumulative COVID-19 figures reached 2,05,437, while the death toll stood at 4,566, the official said.