Mumbai: Moving swiftly, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad’s (ATS) Cyber Cell Friday nabbed, from Kerala, a man who allegedly threatened to blow up the Mumbai Airport Terminal 2, an official said.

Thursday, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) received an anonymous email threatening to “blow up Terminal 2 within 48 hours” if the man making the threat was not paid an amount of $1 million in Bitcoin.

Following the ultimatum, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd. Lodged a complaint with the Sahar police station which swung into action.

The email, from id ‘[email protected]’ and received in the feedback inbox around 11 a.m., read: “Subject: Blast. This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in bitcoin are transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 hours.”

The Mumbai Police, along with the ATS, deployed tech-intel and managed to track down the sender of the email to Kerala. A team rushed there by flight Friday and after pinpointing his location, nabbed him from the south Indian state and he is being brought to Mumbai shortly.

The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, shall be handed over to the Sahar police for further investigations.

IANS