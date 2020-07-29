Latur: A doctor was allegedly assaulted Wednesday by the son of a COVID-19 patient who died at a hospital in this city of Maharashtra. The incident took place around 7.00am at ‘Alpha Superspeciality Hospital’ here, the police said.

The 35-year-old assailant – name not disclosed – is a resident of Udgir, the police said. His 60-year-old mother had been admitted to the hospital July 25 after she tested positive for coronavirus, said a police officer.

The woman, who was also suffering from co-morbidities – existing chronic ailments – died early Wednesday morning.

When Dr Dinesh Varma, who had earlier spoken to her relatives about the lady’s serious condition, arrived at the hospital, her son and three other relatives had a heated argument with him over the woman’s death.

The son suddenly picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed Dr Varma in the chest, neck and on the hand, the official said. Varma, who was seriously injured, was admitted to another hospital and is undergoing treatment. The assailant was arrested soon, the police official informed.

The local branch of the Indian Medical Association condemned the incident and announced that Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in the district would remain closed for a day in protest. It also demanded round-the-clock police protection to doctors.