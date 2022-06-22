Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said. “I have been tested positive for Covid -19.

There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure,” Koshyari tweeted. Koshyari (80), always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.