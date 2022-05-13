Thane: A special court in Maharashtra’s Thane district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

Special judge V V Virkar found the 45-year-old accused guilty of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 and default simple imprisonment of 25 months.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the accused would often home drunk at night and between May and December 2017, he repeatedly raped his daughter who was 13 years old at the time.

The victim gave birth to a child as a result of the repeated rape by the accused, she said.

A case was registered against the accused, following a complaint lodged by his wife and her deposition in the court nailed him, Hiwarale said, adding that seven witnesses were examined in court.

