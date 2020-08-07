Palghar (Maharashtra): A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The man also streamed the suicide act live on social media. The man died by suicide in Jawhar town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said Friday.

The man has been identified as Navnath Bhange, a resident of Wada taluka in Jawhar town. He was employed at an eatery and stayed in his employer’s house with other colleagues. Inspector Appasaheb Lengre of Jawhar police station shared the information, Thursday.

The incident took place Thursday, when Bhange locked himself in his room during a break from work. He then allegedly went live on Facebook as he hanged himself from the ceiling. His colleagues pleaded with him not to take the extreme step, but he paid no heed. Some even called up the police, but the man had by then already died.

No suicide note was found at the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official informed.

Bhange’s colleagues said that for the past few days he had been keeping to himself. He was not ready to discuss what was going on in his mind with others. They also informed that he was not sleeping well.