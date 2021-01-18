Mumbai: A local court Monday remanded Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drugs case. Sameer Khan was arrested last week by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) last week for his alleged involvement in the case. Khan was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a magistrate’s court after the NCB said it does not need his further custody. His lawyer said they would file a bail plea this week.

Khan was arrested January 13 and remanded to NCB custody till Monday (January 18) by a city court. His name surfaced in the case after the central agency found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between Khan and another accused arrested earlier by the NCB.

The case also involves British national Karan Sajnani and Ramkumar Tiwari. The latter is one of the owners of the famous ‘Muchhad Paanwala’ shop in the city.

The NCB has claimed that Sajnani, who has been arrested, had imported marijuana (ganja). When the agency learnt about it and raided his house in suburban Bandra, it allegedly recovered around 200 kilograms of the contraband, its officials said earlier.

According to the NCB, Sajnani had been mixing tobacco with marijuana and selling it as a herbal product.