Kolkata/Nayagarh: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Tuesday alleged that police in Odisha’s Nayagarh forced four migrant workers from West Bengal to leave the district despite having valid identity documents, terming it “unconstitutional” and warning of legal action.

In a post on X, Moitra drew the attention of Nayagarh SP S Susree, claiming that the Odagaon police station in-charge had “instructed 4 Bengali migrants, all bona fide Indian citizens with full paperwork to leave district”.

“Pressurised Landlord to throw them out, threatened arrest. Inspite of @SPMurshidabad verifying workers. This is illegal & in violation of our constitution. Am taking you to court so get ready,” the Krishnanagar MP asserted.

The Trinamool Congress had earlier accused the Odisha Police of arbitrary detention and harassment of Bengali-speaking labourers, claims the administration in that state had rejected.

The Nayagarh district police have not yet responded to Moitra’s allegations.

PTI