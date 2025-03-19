Vinayak Cashews, a cashew processing company with modern facilities, is making strides in Odisha with its premium products. The Dhenkanal-based company which was established in 2022 with a vision to take Odisha’s cashews all over India has become one of the most trusted brands in a very short time. The entrepreneur behind this venture Neha Agarwalla, managing partner, who hails from a business family, is on a mission to take this brand to new heights. In a conversation with OrissaPOST, Agarwalla shares her journey.

Can you brief us about your early life and what made you enter the cashew industry?

My entrepreneurial journey started with a vision to Make in Odisha and provide employment to local youths. Coming from a business-oriented background, I was always keen on exploring opportunities that could have a meaningful impact on society. My research found that the cashew industry provides the opportunity for tapping the local produce and establishing a pan-India presence. At the same time, it is aligned with my vision of engaging the local youth, especially rural women.

With the growing market base in this business, what is your USP?

The market for cashews is pan-India and there are even export opportunities. India being a consumer-driven economy there is always demand for food items. Demand for nuts is constantly on the rise with the rise in people’s disposable income. We have established a modern automatic production line with the best machinery from across the world which gives us an advantage of consistent high-quality output at reduced processing cost. We have innovative packaging solutions with different pack sizes as per consumer requirements to cater to a wide range of customers. In a short span of time, we have established a dedicated distribution channel. 

There are multiple reports of adulterated cashews being sold in the market. What steps have you taken to safeguard the authenticity of your product?

Adulterated cashews are being sold by some unscrupulous traders who bring a bad name to the industry. But we have a rigorous quality inspection section where cashews are thoroughly sorted as per standard before being despatched to channel partners. Moreover, we sell our products in sealed containers and pre-printed retail packs.

How has your journey been so far? Do you have any expansion plans in pipeline?

The journey has been rewarding so far. Within two years of starting operations, we have established ourselves as a quality supplier of cashew kernels. We are even able to command a premium in the market due to our consistent quality. Yes, we have plans to expand our facility from current 10 MT processing per day to 30 MT processing per day in near future.

As an entrepreneur, what advice do you have for newcomers in this business?

My advice for newcomers will be to do business ethically, maintain quality standards and focus on customer satisfaction. There may be difficulties initially, but it will pay off in the long run.

PNN