Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the state’s second semiconductor unit to be set up in Bhubaneswar at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

The ceremony was virtually held from the venue of ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave’ at Janata Maidan.

SiCSem Private Ltd will set up the compound semiconductor facility in Bhubaneswar.

“SiCSem is investing Rs 2,500 crore for the project in Odisha,” an official release issued by the CMO said.

Earlier, the groundbreaking ceremony for a silicon carbide manufacturing unit by RIR Power Electronics was held in September 2024.

All these processes lead to manufacturing of electronic power devices that will cater to key sectors such as electric vehicles, energy storage, fast chargers, green energy, industrial tools, data centres and consumer appliances, an official said.

Majhi said the project of SiCSem marks another milestone in “our journey to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a global semiconductor hub”.

