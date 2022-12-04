Bhubaneswar: Odisha has received an impressive Rs 10.50 lakh crore investment intents at the third edition of the Make In Odisha (MIO), Conclave, 2022, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Saturday.

It’s a win-win situation for the investors and the state, he said.

“I am happy to announce that the conclave has generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore with potential for 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment. It’s heartening to see the huge response we have got especially in the post covid scenario,” an elated chief minister said at the concluding session of the MIO, Conclave.

Patnaik called all stakeholders to work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of growth.

The chief minister assured all investors that the state will walk the extra mile for them. “We will walk the talk. It will be a win-win situation,” he said.

Patnaik gave special thanks to MIO, Conclave’s country partners – Japan, Norway, and Germany. “I hope that we further strengthen our relationships and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce, and people-to-people relationships,” he said.

Describing the summit as a “grand success,” Industries secretary Hemant Sharma said Rs 10,48,807 crore investment intents were received in different sectors through 741 proposals. If implemented, this investment would generate employment for 19,37,701 people in the state.

The MIO Conclave, 22 was termed “grand success” as it generated around five times more investment intents than the first edition of the conclave in 2016. In the second edition, the state had received Rs 4.23 lakh crore investment intents, an official in the Industries department said.

The investment proposals have been received in different 21 sectors. The highest 145 proposals came from mineral, metal, ancillary and downstream sector having investment intents of Rs 5,49,764 crore followed by Fertilizer, chemicals, petro chemicals and plastic (Rs 70,080 crore), agriculture and food processing (Rs 7429 crore), power, renewable energy and green energy (Rs 2,38,455 crore).

PTI