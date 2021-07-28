Often women adopt various products and home remedies to make their face shine. But the beauty of woman is also revealed by her feet. However, now all women take care of their face as well as their hands and feet. In the parlour, you will find many women getting pedicures and manicures done. However, due to coronavirus outbreak, many women are not able to hit the parlour. So, here are some tips with which one can easily do pedicure at home.

Make scrub at home

Scrub is most needed to do pedicure. There are many types of scrubs available in the market, but one can prepare scrubs at home cheap and very easily. For this, you will need only 2-3 items.

1-Milk Scrub: For this, put 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 tablespoon salt in a cup of lukewarm milk. Now add 1 teaspoon baby oil to it and make a paste. You can scrub it by applying it directly on the feet or first sit down by putting your feet in lukewarm water. Scrub the feet after a while.

2-Coffee Scrub: Add 1 tablespoon of salt to 1 tablespoon of coffee powder and mix it. Now add half a cup of honey to it and add 2-3 drops of any essential oil for fragrance. If you want, you can also put it in lukewarm water or massage the feet soaked with this scrub.

Pedicure:

1- Doing a pedicure is quite easy. For this, first put lukewarm water in a tub.

2- Now add homemade scrub to it and keep the feet in water for 10-15 minutes.

3- In another way, soak your feet in warm water for 5-10 minutes and then do the scrubbing.

4- Now clean the feet by rubbing thoroughly with a pubic stone or any foot brush.

5- Now remove the dead skin thoroughly from the soaked feet.

6- Clean the heels and around the nails thoroughly.

7- After wiping the feet, massage the feet with a moisturiser.

8- You can also give a good shape to your nails with the help of a filer.

9- To make it look better, apply any of your favourite nail paint.

10- In just 20-25 minutes, the beauty of your feet will improve and the feet will start shining.