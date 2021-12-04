Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise is prepping up for its huge release around the country soon. Billed as Allu Arjun’s first pan-India movie, Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar.

The theatrical trailer of the movie is to be released December 6. The makers of ‘Pushpa’ have now unveiled a trailer tease ahead of the theatrical trailer release.

Giving a glimpse into the intense, action-oriented story of Pushpa: The Rise, the trailer tease introduces all the main leads in the movie. Allu Arjun’s mass avatar as a sandalwood smuggler is established with his action sequences and dances, while other characters are introduced in small glimpses.

Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Gosh, and others play important roles in the movie. The tease has a hint at all the key roles, which increases the anticipation around each role in the upcoming movie.

Samantha jives with Allu Arjun for a special song in the movie. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer, while the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are bankrolling the movie jointly.

Pushpa is scheduled to release December 17, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.