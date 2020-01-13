Mumbai: Fitness freak Malaika Arora is often trolled for her pictures.

She was trolled again for sharing a fitness video on social media. Through the video, she revealed her fitness secrets but users did not like her look and started trolling her.

In the video, Malaika is seen sitting on a table having her weekend meal. She also revealed how she maintains her beauty and fitness.

Sharing the video she captioned it, “here’s #whatsinyourdabba my style ….. Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce – skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge….. I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )”

One social media user wrote: “Oh God, what has happened to her. Why she is looking so thin? Looking like TB patient.”

Another wrote: “Arjun, what have you seen in her? Another user wrote – If Salman Bhai saw this picture then think what will happen.”

Another user wrote: “It is true that some celebrities look very dirty without makeup.”

“You will not get films anymore. Understand that your career is over now,” wrote one troll.

Some even said that Malaika is just a hump of bones. However, when there are critics, there are admirers as well evident from the thousands of likes her post got.

Malaika is currently judging the reality show Supermodel of the Year. Not only this, Malaika is also in the news for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple spent the New Year together and were recently seen returning from their trip at Mumbai Airport. During the vacation, Malaika also shared a picture in which she was seen kissing Arjun which later went viral.