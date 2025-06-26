Mumbai: Malaika Arora, Thursday, took to social media to extend a warm birthday wish to former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress posted an adorable, candid boomerang featuring Arjun. Dressed in a white shirt and black pants, the Singham Again actor appears relaxed and cheerful in the clip. Alongside the video, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl simply wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

Not to forget, two years ago, on Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday, his close friends and family gathered for a grand celebration. The evening turned into a memorable affair when an inside video from the party surfaced online, capturing his then-girlfriend Malaika Arora setting the dance floor on fire. She danced to her iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 film Dil Se.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in a relationship for almost six years before parting ways last year. Despite the split, the two have remained on cordial terms.

In October last year, the Gunday actor confirmed his breakup with Malaika. The revelation came during a fan interaction as part of the promotions for his 2024 film Singham Again, where he played a menacing villain named Zubair Hafeez, also known as Danger Lanka. When audience members in the crowd began chanting Malaika’s name and inquired about her, Arjun responded light-heartedly, “Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo.”

Meanwhile, Arjun turned 40 Thursday and received heartwarming wishes from his friends in the industry. Among those who sent their warm wishes were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

The Jab We Met actress posted a picture with Arjun, writing, “Happy Birthday Arjjj have a fabbb year ahead… lots of love always @arjunkapoor.” In the image, Kareena and Arjun can be seen posing with a cake, their faces smeared with frosting. The actor is seen with cake smeared all over his face.

Sharing a picture of Arjun, KJo called him “funniest guy in any room.” He wrote, “Funniest guy in any room!!! Yaaron ka Yaar and dil mei bahut saara pyaar! Happy Birthday Fubu!! @arjunkapoor have the best decade.”