Mumbai: A few days back, female looks of Indian cricketers had gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, male looks of B-Town actresses have now been doing rounds on social media.

Pictures of their new looks are being shared on social media with their names in the comment section. While Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone is seen in a beard-moustache, on the other hand, the male version of Alia Bhatt looks very cute.

Fans are trying to recognise their favorite actresses and write their names in the comments section. Priyanka Chopra’s look is very tough. Her haircut with a beard-moustache look is something to look for.

Fans have been pouring in funny comments for the gorgeous actresses. A fan commented, “Alia Bhatt will be surprised to see her own male version.”

It may be noted her that a few months back, photos of actresses and actors’ old age had gone viral. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s male look has also surfaced on social media, which is becoming increasingly viral.

Deepika Padukone is seen in beard-mustache and military cut hair. While fans are able to recognise their fav actresses, it is hard to recognise Shraddha Kapoor.

Do you know these celebs or not? I don't think so 🤔 Posted by Sakht Launda on Monday, June 22, 2020

Earlier, cricketers’ female look went viral on social media. It was shared by Yuvraj Singh. It showed the female version of all the cricketers of Team India. It featured all the current players of Team India like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.