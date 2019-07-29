Malkangiri: Commuters were left stranded as road communication between Malkangiri and Kalimela was disrupted with three-ft water flowing over a bridge in Kankarkonda in the district Sunday.

This happened following incessant rainfall for the last three days.

Some of the residents were seen wading through the water, overflowing on the bridge, despite the fear of slipping and being swept away.

The situation has led to a flash-flood like situation in the district. Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the bridge.

Sources said water was three-feet over the bridge making it impossible to cross the structure and thereby affecting the road communication.

Road communication between Malkangiri and Balimela was similarly disrupted while uprooting of large trees at various places compounded the woes.

Floodwaters were seen overflowing in various villages of Korukonda block while people at Gangrajugumma under Mathili block were evacuated and shifted to safer places after floodwaters entered their village.

All the BDOs and tehsildars have been asked to stay alert and store food while provisional shelters have been opened at Mathili and Bondaghat areas.

The incessant rainfall for the past three days followed by rise in water-level in various rivers has crippled the normal life in the district.

Water levels in various rivers like Korukonda, MV-11, Tarlakota, Tamasa and Kangurukonda also rose due to the heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24-hours in several districts namely Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Bolangir.

While the low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified, the axis of monsoon trough is also active.

Caption