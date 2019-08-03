Malkangiri/Kalimela: Due to heavy rains over last two days, many parts of Malkangiri district reeled under flood waters even as flood water flowed over some roads and bridges in Kalimela area.

All routes to Kalimela were under water, disrupting communication between Malkangiri and Kalimela. Most parts of this block were marooned with schools remaining closed.

Classes of all primary schools, upper primary schools, high schools of Malkangiri district have been suspended for two days- Friday (August 2) and Saturday (August 3) due to forecast of heavy rainfall. The District Collector has directed all Block Education Officers, Headmasters and Headmistresses of this district to stay alert and take necessary action.

They have been requested to suspend classes and take measures for safety and security of students.”The hostel boarders shall be served with proper food in time. If possible, the help of local people can be taken to avoid any untoward situation,” the letter adds. Just when flood-like situation was dissipating in tribal-dominated Malkangiri district, the conditions started worsening again as showers lashed the place Thursday. As a result of the showers, Poteru and Pangam rivers have swollen and over three feet water flooded over bridges in the district affecting communication from Malkangiri to Kalimela, Balimela, MV-37, MV-11, Korukonda and Kangurukonda.

Conditions have started worsening again as showers lashed the place Thursday. As per information shared by the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Malkangiri received 117.00 mm rain in last 24 hours. Other places like Mathili received 117.00 mm; Khairaput 100.00 mm; K Gumma 120.00 mm; Korukonda-95.00 mm; Kalimela- 145.00 mm; Podia 117.00 mm.

Poteru and Pangam rivers have swollen and over three feet of water flooded over bridges in the district affecting communication from Malkangiri to Kalimela, Balimela, MV-37, MV-11, Korukonda and Kangurukonda.

Meanwhile, normal life was thrown out of gear. Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi Wednesday reviewed the flood situation.

IANS