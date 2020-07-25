Malkangiri: Malkangiri reported its first COVID-19 death Saturday as a man from the Old Post Office area in the district headquarters breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Malkangiri COVID-19 hospital.

The deceased also had respiratory problems. The doctors were treating him at the ICU. He was shifted to the COVID hospital after his condition deteriorated Wednesday night.

The district administration performed his last rites at a pre-identified place with full dignity, amidst his family members. Among others, Malkangiri tehsildar Gunanidhi Nayak, IIC Ram Prasad Nag and Trishul Marandi, executive officer, Malkangiri municipality were present at the spot.

