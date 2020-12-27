Malkangiri: Acting on a tip-off, Malkangiri police arrested eight persons including two women on charge of their involvement in flesh trade running from various locations in the town, Friday,

The accused included the two women masterminds and six customers. This was stated here by Malkangiri SDPO Abhilash at the district police headquarters here, Saturday. The accused masterminds were identified as Mamuni Patnaik, 31 of Cuttack district and Seema Sarkar, 45, of MPV-1 village in the district.

The customers were identified as Sudhanshu Sekhar Kurami, 28, Mahavir Galechha, Subham Biswas, 24, Ashok Kumar, 29, Sibananda Mandal, 30 and Manesh Kumar Kuldeep, 30. Sex enhancing tablets, contraceptive pills, condoms, mobile phones, motorcycles were seized during the raids.

The two masterminds lured girls and women from various parts of the state and engaged them in the flesh trade by housing them at different places in the town. A minor girl and two women from Kolkata were rescued and sent for medical examination. A case was registered in this connection and further investigation on.

PNN