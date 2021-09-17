Malkangiri: Even as the Centre and state have launched various welfare schemes for the development of tribals, the latter continue to get deprived of benefits due to the apathetic attitude of the district administration, a report said.

The district administration’s failure to repair a culvert connecting a primary school at Niliguda village on Malkangiri-Motu Road is a case in point. The culvert connecting a road to the school is lying in broken condition following incessant rain over last two years.

The approach road to the culvert has been washed away and a huge crater has been formed in its place. There is always heavy water flow under the culvert when it rains.

Things have come to such a pass that the culvert might crumble anytime and result in a major mishap. Left with no options, students in this school had to take long jumps from the culvert to reach the road on the other side of the crater.

This has become a daily affair for students except on holidays. The officials are aware about it. However, none has taken care to order its repair.

Reports said teachers and many tribal students visit the school daily for online classes despite closure of the school due to Covid pandemic.

The students have been doing long jumps for last two years. Even children were often seen playing on the culvert. Budura Kartami, the local sarpanch, has lodged several complaints with Padia block development officer.

The culvert is yet to be repaired despite several promises by the BDO. A few months back, the BDO while talking to media had said the higher authorities have been apprised of the development and repair work will start after availability of funds.

However, no repairing work has been taken up, sparking resentment among locals. They warned that the district administration would be held liable if any mishap occurs on the culvert.

