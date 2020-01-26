Malkangiri: At least two Maoists were allegedly stoned to death by some locals at Janturai village under Papermetla police limits of Malkangiri district late Saturday night.

According to locals, the two Maoists reached the village and ordered them not to celebrate Republic Day opposing road construction work in the area. The ultras also fired in the air to scare off locals.

Meanwhile, irate villagers pelted stones at the duo killing both on the spot.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, said a source in the police.

PNN