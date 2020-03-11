BHUBANESWAR: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the city got its first ‘Pink Parking’ area.

To celebrate womanhood, Utkal Kanika Galleria unveiled a special parking space reserved for female drivers only. Now, women can park their cars at the exclusively demarcated bay and shop hassle free at their favourite shopping destination.

The parking area was unveiled by Sagarika Nath, IPS, DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar – Cuttack. The inaugural program was held recently.

In addition to this, the mall dedicated the day for womanhood by conducting self-defence workshop, fitness training, and dance and singing talent hunt. A fun filled evening with lots of gifts and surprises was in store for the customers.

Director Purnima Baid said, “We feel proud to launch Pink Parking for the women of our city. We are extremely delighted to know that our social initiatives are well received appreciated by the people of Bhubaneswar.”