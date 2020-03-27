Kolkata: The West Bengal government removed seven-eight police personnel from duty for committing excesses on the people during the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Friday.

“We had received 12 complaints of police excesses. We have closed seven-eight police personnel, so as to ensure no atrocities are committed on people,” Banerjee told the media at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee instructed the police that while they have to be firm so that there is no outbreak of the disease, and see to it that everybody abides by the law, they also have to be humane whenever people are in danger.

“Everybody, right from the district magistrates to the police superintendents as also the officials in cities like Kolkata, is being requested to handle the situation humanely. At one end you have to ensure people obey the lockdown, so that the infection does not spread. Simultaneously, if anybody has a problem, we have to look at it humanely,” she said.

Banerjee said the police should not stop people from going to buy essentials or rations. “If somebody is going to a medicine shop, police need to see to it that they get the medicines,” she said.

She said the police also needs to take a humane approach towards those in the frontline of the battle against COVID 19 — doctors, nurses, health workers, conservancy staff, women self-help group members, Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha).

Banerjee said while the people must not crowd, at the same time “none should misuse his or her power”.

“Essentials, home delivery people must be allowed to work,” she said.