Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised Tuesday the issue of West Bengal’s financial dues from the Centre during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the pandemic. Mamata Banerjee urged the PM to ensure that the Centre issues guidelines on which vaccines are to be procured and used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video conference was convened by Modi for chief ministers of 10 states, including West Bengal. This was to discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus in the country.

“The central government has raised the FRBM limit from three per cent to five per cent but only 0.5 per cent out of the increased two per cent has been made unconditional. We request the central government to make the remaining 1.5 per cent unconditional too for one year,” Banerjee said during the meeting.

“Besides this, West Bengal is still to receive Rs 4,135 crore towards GST compensation and overall outstanding dues of Rs 53,000 crore from the central government,” Banerjee was quoted in a media statement issued by the West Bengal government.

Banerjee also raised the issue of which COVID-19 vaccine or serum to be used to treat the patients and urged the Centre to issue guidelines regarding it.

“Regarding the vaccine, the central government should authorise which vaccine is to be procured and used. It must issue guidelines in this regard,” the statement quoted her. She has also requested the Centre to provide the state with more high flow nasal canulas and ventilators.