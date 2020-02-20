Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter Thursday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the ‘steady reduction’ of central funds to the state and the ‘inordinate delay’ in their release.

In her letter, Banerjee asserted that the state’s GSDP grew by 10.4 per cent against the national GDP growth of five per cent in 2019-20.

“I write to you with deep concern regarding steady reduction of central funds to the state and also inordinate delay in release of funds to us from the Government of India,” Banerjee said in the letter.

The West Bengal chief minister also said that the state is yet to receive its share of central funds totalling Rs 50,000 crore till January, 2020.

This ‘extradordinary situation’ is creating major difficulties in meeting obligations for the welfare of the state, she further stated in the letter.

PTI