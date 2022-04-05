Kantabanji: Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the sensational murder of Mahaling school teacher Mamita Meher, and his associate Radheshyam Chandi were produced Tuesday before the Additional District Judge (ADJ) court here in Bolangir district. Gobinda Sahu and Chandi were brought to the court amid tight security. Fearing any untoward incident, a thick blanket of security was thrown near the court premises.

According to Gobinda’s advocate Durga Padhi, during the last hearing they had informed the court that they would submit the call records and other important documents before the court. On the other hand, Gobinda had prayed to the court to direct the police to produce some necessary papers related to the case.

Meanwhile, Bolangir police has submitted a chargesheet at Bangomunda JMFC court. Police prepared the chargesheet of over 2,000 pages having information about the case diary, statements of all the accused, witnesses, circumstantial evidence, scientific documents, crime map, arrest memo and crime details.

Earlier, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge had turned down Gobinda’s bail plea. The court had rejected the bail application after listening to contentions made by Gobinda’s lawyer and the public prosecutor. The judge did not entertain Gobinda’s bail petition.

Public prosecutor Pramod Panigrahi said Gobinda Sahu will be produced before the court again April 18.

Mamita went missing October 8, 2021. After investigation, it was learnt that Gobinda and Radheshyam had killed her. Godinda called Mamita to Mahaling area and later kidnapped her in his car. He along with his aide took her in his car and strangulated her before burning her body. They buried the body at Mahaling stadium ground.

On October 19, police arrested Gobinda from a sugarcane field at Budhipadar under Bangomunda police limits.