Bolangir: A local court Tuesday adjourned the hearing on charge frame against the accused persons in the much-hyped Mamita Meher murder case as one of the accused in the case prayed to direct police to produce some necessary papers relating to the case.

Meanwhile, police produced accused Gobinda Sahu and his associate Radheshyam Chandi alias Radhe in the court of additional sessions judge at Kantabanji, Tuesday.

Sahu, the managing committee president of a private school at Mahaling, and his associate Radhe are allegedly involved in the murder of Mamita Meher, who was then the principal of the school.

The court was scheduled to propose for charge frame against the two accused.

However, it adjourned the hearing after Radhe pleaded that he is yet to receive some necessary papers from police and pleaded to direct the police to produce the same.

Notably, Mamita went missing October 8, 2021. Family members lodged a complaint with Sindhekela police who found that Sahu had kidnapped Mamita from Chandotara Square October 8 and strangled her inside the car.

Later, Sahu buried the body of Mamita inside the under-construction stadium at Mahaling.

