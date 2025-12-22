New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mammootty is set to collaborate with Alappuzha Gymkhana filmmaker Khalid Rahman for his next project.

Mammootty announced the news with a post on his Facebook handle Sunday. The upcoming film will be produced under the Cubes Entertainments banner.

The post comprised a poster with “Mammootty” X Khalid Rahman X Shareef Muhammed” written over it.

“Happy to announce my collaboration with #CubesEntertainments on our upcoming project, directed by #KhalidRahman,” the National Award-winning actor wrote in the caption.

The film will also mark the second collaboration for the actor with the filmmaker after the 2019 film Unda, in which Mammootty essayed the role of an armed police battalion.

It also featured Easwari Rao, Ranjith, Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Ashokan and Jacob Gregory in pivotal roles.