Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been roped in to play an important character in Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming movie Agent. Reports suggest that the megastar is all set to fly to Europe to shoot for the movie.

Mammootty, who wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie Puzhu, is reportedly all set to shoot for the most anticipated Telugu movie Agent.

Agent is touted as Akhil Akkineni’s espionage-thriller, which is being directed by Surender Reddy. Akhil is to appear as a spy agent while Mammootty plays a military officer.

Telugu’s star producer Anil Sunkara is the producer for this upcoming thriller. It is reported that the makers initially considered Malayalam star Mohan Lal to play the role of the military officer. But, as things did not go as planned, Mammootty came on board to play this significant role.

Mammootty seems to be pleased with the role and hence is excited to play the officer in Agent. The next shooting schedule is to happen in the picturesque locations of Budapest, Hungary.

Akhil Akkineni, on the other hand, has got a super hit response for his recently released Most Eligible Bachelor, which stars Pooja Hegde as his love interest. He seems to be buoyed by the blockbuster hit and is apparently working on his next, as he needs to prep up for intense action sequences for Agent.