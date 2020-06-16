Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, five members of a family were taken ill after consuming rice laced with poison at Kalianayakguda village under Mathili police limits in this district Monday.

The seriously ill members were identified as a woman, her brother-in-law, son and two daughters. They are undergoing treatment at Mathili government hospital. And the man who allegedly poisoned the rice cooked in the dinner is none other than the woman’s husband identified as Narasingh Majhi.

While the motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained, Majhi did this in an inebriated state, it was learnt. He has been absconding.

According to some sources, Majhi in a drunken state poured poison in the rice that was to be distributed among the family members.

Soon after consuming the rice, Majhi’s wife, children and his brother complained of stomachache and nausea. They were rescued by neighbours and rushed to the hospital.

Some neighbours suspect that Majhi attempted to eliminate his family over a family feud.

PNN