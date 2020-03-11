Nuagaon: Police Wednesday arrested a man in Nayagarh district for attempting to murder his wife over a family feud Tuesday night.

The accused has been identified as Basant Nayak from Mahipur village and the victim has been identified as Lakshmi.

According to local police, Basant had allegedly been torturing Lakshmi physically and mentally over some personal issues. After the torture became unbearable, Lakshmi moved to her father’s house few days back. Tuesday evening, Basant went to his father-in-law’s house to bring her back.

Situation turned ugly after Basant called Lakshmi outside the house and then attacked her with a sharp weapon. The accused fled from the spot after grievously injuring her.

Locals rushed Lakshmi to the Nayagarh district headquarter hospital in a critical condition. She was later shifted to a Bhubaneswar based hospital after her condition deteriorated.

An FIR was lodged with Mahipur police in this context following which the police arrested Basant.

PNN