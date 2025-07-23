Berhampur: The Baidyanathpur police Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a 27-year-old woman teacher in Ganjam district.

The accused was identified as Jeevan Mishra, a native and an AYUSH assistant posted at Ralab village under Hinjilicut block.

Mishra was arrested over a complaint filed by the woman teacher at Baidyanathpur police station, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M in a press release Tuesday.

A medical examination was conducted on both the survivor and the accused. A case-370/25 was registered in this connection and the accused produced in the court. The mobile phone and clothes of the accused and survivor were seized and sent for forensic examination to state forensic science laboratory (SFSL) at Rashulgarh, Bhubaneswar, the SP added. The call details containing the conversation between the accused and survivor will also be examined.

Police said that the accused came in contact with the woman teacher over social media platform Instagram and developed a relationship with her. The woman, a postgraduate in Sanskrit, was recently appointed as a contractual Sanskrit teacher in a private school. Police said the survivor sought Mishra’s help in arranging an accommodation near the school and also to buy some goods. Mishra took him to Bada Bazaar, where she purchased some goods and later took her to his aunt’s house, where he tried to rape her. Mishra assured to marry her when she resisted his advances, the SP added.

PNN