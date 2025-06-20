Kendrapara: Odisha police arrested a 21-year-old man Friday for allegedly raping and assaulting a 50-year-old yoga teacher in Kendrapara district, an officer said.

The accused Dharmendra Mallick (21) allegedly committed the crime after forcefully entering the rented house of the victim by breaking the roof door Wednesday night, the police said.

The incident came to light after the victim lodged an FIR at the police station Thursday. The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused at knife point, said Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Kendrapara Sadar police station.

Later, he beat her up and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to police, he said.

Acting on the FIR, the accused was arrested Friday. Both the victim and the accused were medically examined by doctors at the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara. Police are further investigating the case, Sahoo said.

PTI