New Delhi: A man from Liberia has been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International airport here. The man was allegedly smuggling into the country cocaine worth nearly Rs 90 crore, an official statement issued Wednesday said. This is one of the highest value of cocaine seized at the Delhi airport, officials said.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival Monday from Lagos to here via Doha. Subsequently, on thorough checking, eight packets of off-white and white-coloured substances suspected to be narcotics in his silver-colour trolley bag were recovered.

Further, this material was subjected to field drug test kit. Prima facie it appears to contain cocaine said the statement issued the Customs Department. The recovered cocaine, weighing 5.9kgs, having international market value of Rs 89.74 crore was seized and the passenger was arrested, the statement added.