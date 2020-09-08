Jajpur: A 29-year-old man was arrested in Dhenkanal district Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman. The man had a physical relationship with the woman after luring her on the pretext of marriage, police said.

The man was arrested after the woman, who works at a shopping mall, lodged a complaint with the Panikoili police station. The woman said that the accused had established physical relationship with her by promising to marry her, police informed. “The man and the woman had been in a relationship for several months,” a police officer said.

The woman said in her complaint that the man called her to a place in Jajpur district after promising to marry her August 29. But when she went there, she was taken to a house where she was raped.

The woman alleged she was again called to another place in the same district September 2 on the pretext of marriage. But after reaching the place, the accused took her to an abandoned house and thrashed her. He then confined her in the house. Getting a tip-off, her brother-in-law went to the spot September 3 and rescued her.

“We arrested the accused after raiding different places at Bhuban in Dhenkanal district today,” said Sasmita Sahoo, inspector-in-charge of Panikoili Police station.

The accused was Tuesday forwarded to a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.