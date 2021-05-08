Jharsuguda: Police Friday arrested a man in connection with a gangrape that occurred Thursday at a deserted building near the bus stand here in Jharsuguda town.

The accused has been identified as Hemraj Besan (29), a resident of Naxapali village under Laikera police limits. The police have launched a manhunt for other accused involved in the heinous crime.

Lanes and by-lanes in Jharsuguda town wore a deserted look May 6 due to the ongoing lockdown. The police were busy enforcing lockdown guidelines. Taking the advantages of the police being busy on roads, some youths gangraped a young woman inside a deserted building that belongs to the railway department.

It was when she cried for help, some youths came to her rescue. Seeing them, the perpetrators fled from the spot.

However, the incident came to light when the video of the incident went viral. While no report was lodged in this regard at the police station even after two days, District Child Welfare Committee, chairperson, Anandini Padhy took the matter up with the Jharsuguda GRP and demanded stringent action against the accused.

Similarly, Samaleswari Maa Ghar Charitable Trust, chairperson, Padmini Singh condemned the incident and demanded action against the perpetrators.

Jharsuguda GRP IIC Soudamini Nag said, “Acting on the direction from Jharsuguda GRP SP, Jharsuguda GRP lodged a case (Case No-24/21) and has launched a probe.”

Similarly, Jharsuguda SP, Bikas Das, has also ordered for an investigation into the heinous crime. Following his direction, a team under the leadership of Jharsuguda town police station IIC Sabitri Bal has been formed and raids are being conducted at various locations, it was learnt.

This team had arrested Hemraj. He has been handed over to GRP police station.

