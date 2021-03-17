Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who is hailed as the hero of poor, is very active on social media and helps people in need. He interacts with his fans and also tries to fulfill all their heartfelt wishes.

Meanwhile, a fan asked him to sponsor his marriage. “Sir aap shaadi karwa denge kya (Sir, would you get me married)?” the fan posted on his Twitter handle. Responding to it, Sonu wrote, “Kyun nahin.. shaadi ke liye mantra bhi padh dunga! Buss ladki dhoodne ka kasht aap kar le (Why not? Will read the matras at the wedding as well. Just take the trouble of finding a girl.)”

क्यों नहीं..शादी के लिए मंत्र भी पढ़ दूंगा।

This hilarious reply of Sonu is now winning hearts. Fans are putting out hilarious comments on the post.

Earlier, a user named Young Engineer Association tagged the actor him and sought help, ‘Sir a mother need treatment as she met with an accident a few days ago. Please help them.’ ‘Responding to the user, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Mother’s treatment first. Think it is done.’

Like this, Sonu Sood has helped thousands of people during the lockdown. He is the superman of the poor and migrant workers.

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen playing a pivotal part in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. The YRF period drama marks the big-screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Sonu helped migrant workers and arranged for the buses to send them back home amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. His noble gesture won a million hearts and people hailed him as the real hero.

He was named as the number one South Asian celebrity in the world for his philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, beating a tough global competition to top the ’50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list, which is published by UK-based weekly newspaper ‘Eastern Eye’.